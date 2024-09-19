Beautiful autumn-like weather this week in Seattle

The weather will be absolutely beautiful in Seattle and Western Washington this week. You can plan on highs in the mid 60s through Monday with partly sunny skies today through Saturday. Showers are possible Sunday and Monday.

Highs Thursday are forecast to reach the mid 60s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will land in the mid to upper 60s, depending upon the neighborhood. After a foggy and cloudy start for some backyards, increasing sunshine will follow this afternoon.

Highs remain in the 60s over the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs reach the mid 60s for most backyards across the greater Seattle area Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will feature another round of early clouds and afternoon sunshine.



Saturday morning will be chilly: temperatures in Seattle will plunge to the upper 40s. Many other communities could wind up even chillier!



Skies cloud up on Sunday as the chance for rain returns. This surge of wet weather is stemming from an "atmospheric river", which is a meteorological phrase to describe a corridor of very moist air. This weather pattern will be blasting moderate to heavy rain across northern Vancouver Island and British Columbia. Western Washington will see far less rain than our neighbors to the north.



Showers gradually taper on Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer and drier.

Warmer-than-usual weather is forecast Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The last seven p.m. sunset of 2024 in Seattle is September 24. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful Thursday!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

