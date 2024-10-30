Seattle weather: Breezy wind, rain and mountain snow Wednesday

A stormy front will move through western Washington on Wednesday, bringing lowland rain, breezy winds and mountain snow.

After a cloudy start, widespread rain will return to the greater Puget Sound area by midday. Wednesday's high temperatures will run about five degrees below average for late-October.

It will be a stormy Wednesday across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain will become widespread around lunchtime Wednesday, as the front pushes through. A quarter to a third of an inch is possible today in the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Along with the rain, it will be windy ahead of the front. On the Washington Coast, we expect gusts of 25 to 40 mph. Winds could blow as strong as 35 to 45 mph over the San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.

Widespread rain and breezy wind will hit the Puget Sound area Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How much mountain snow is expected to fall in western WA tonight?

Snow levels will be between 3,500 and 4,000 feet on Wednesday. A few inches of snow is possible over Stevens Pass and White Pass, with rain expected over Snoqualmie Pass.

Snow levels will be between 3,500 and 4,500 feet the next few days in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stevens and White Pass will see additional snow through Friday.

Stevens Pass and White Pass will see accumulating snow the next few days, which could impact travel. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What will Seattle's weather be like on Halloween?

If you're taking the kids trick-or-treating Thursday night, rain showers are possible at times.

It will be showery at times for trick-or-treating Thursday night in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another round of heavy showers will hit early Friday morning, with scattered showers expected for the rest of Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking dry so far.

It will be cooler than average in Seattle with showers at times the next 7 days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

