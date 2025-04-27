Cloudy, damp weather returns to Seattle on Monday

The Brief Light showers could stage a comeback by Monday evening in Puget Sound. However, the rain could spread into the Northwest Interior and the North Coast earlier in the day. A dry, warming trend will emerge by Wednesday, peaking on Thursday.



Sunday, we’re tracking a very familiar weather pattern in Seattle: morning clouds and afternoon sunbreaks. Temperatures will hover closer to the average - reaching the low 60s for many places in the greater Seattle area.

Temperatures drop to the upper 50s in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There could be some glimpses of sunshine this afternoon, but most backyards will be primarily cloudy.

We're predicting mostly cloudy weather with fleeting sunbreaks in Seattle with highs in the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Light showers could stage a comeback by Monday evening in Puget Sound; however, the rain could spread into the Northwest Interior and the North Coast earlier in the day. There could be occasional isolated showers on Tuesday, but the day doesn’t look like a washout. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will cool to the upper 50s.

After wet weather wraps in Seattle on Tuesday, drier and sunnier conditions return on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to a rebuilding ridge of high pressure Wednesday and Thursday, drier weather is expected. Temperatures will warm nicely, boosting to the mid 70s in Seattle on Thursday.



As a trough of low pressure approaches on Friday, high temperatures will knock back to the mid 60s. Showers may spread into parts of western Washington by Friday evening. Hit-or-miss showers may linger into Saturday, but rain doesn’t look like a big deal.

Thanks for choosing the FOX 13 weather team! Stay tuned for future forecasts this week as we track the latest.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information for this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

