Seattle weather: Cold weekend temps blanket drying western WA

Saturday's forecast is expected to begin a drying trend for the lowlands by this afternoon. Some concerns remain around the higher elevations, though.

Futurecast for 12-27-25

The Winter Weather Advisory issued by NWS Seattle expired after several extensions heading into the weekend. An additional 6"-12" is expected for the mountains. The advisory was initially set to run until 10 p.m. for the areas seen below. There now is an advisory until 4 p.m. for the Cascades.

A cold weather advisory also remains in effect for Whatcom County until noon on Saturday.

Winter weather advisory for 12-27-25

Local mountain resorts received more than a foot of snow within the last 24 hours - with more on the way.

Snowfall reports for 12-27-25

There is also a Cold Weather Advisory for Whatcom County, where temperatures dipped into the teens and twenties overnight. The advisory runs until noon today. Temperatures as of 9:30 this morning reported low 30s in Bellingham.

High temperatures for 12-27-25

The next few days are expected to be dry. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

7-day forecast for 12-27-25

The end to 2025 has the chance of seeing more rain showers to close out the year. Today will be one of the colder days within the week. Starting tomorrow, afternoon highs will warm by a couple degrees each day up until Thursday.

Sunset times for 12-27-25

