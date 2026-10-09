Seattle weather: Cool sunshine ahead this weekend

The Brief A fast-moving cold front is passing through western Washington today with isolated showers and breezy winds that will ease overnight into Saturday. Temperatures will drop significantly, with daytime highs in the low 60s/upper 50s and overnight lows reaching the 30s, creating localized frost risks through Monday morning. Rain and wind return Tuesday and Wednesday, though the exact timing and overall coverage of precipitation remain uncertain.



Western Washington is wrapping up the workweek with a dose of fall weather as a cold front moves across the region. Expect isolated showers and breezy winds today, although the system is moving along quickly.

Winds will gradually ease tonight and into Saturday, with showers possible through Saturday morning.

It will be mainly dry with isolated showers in Western Washington Friday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A chilly weekend with a frost risk

Once the front moves through, cooler air will settle over Western Washington. High temperatures will be noticeably lower this weekend, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight temperatures will take an even bigger dip, with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Some Cascade communities and colder valley locations could drop into the mid to upper 30s.

That brings the potential for localized frost and even freezing temperatures, especially Sunday and Monday mornings. If you have sensitive plants, a garden, or agricultural interests, this is a good time to keep an eye on the overnight forecast.

Saturday should feature lighter, more scattered showers at most, with winds easing compared to Friday. The overall pattern will remain cool, and there isn't much of a warm-up in sight just yet.

Cool conditions continue into next week

Sunday and Monday will keep the fall chill going, with daytime highs in the low 60s and another opportunity for cold overnight temperatures.

The next wet weather system arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday, bringing another round of rain and breezy winds to Western Washington.

The exact timing and coverage of the precipitation are still uncertain, but stay tuned.

It will be a cool week with a mix of showers, clouds and sunshine in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to tonight's University of Washington Huskies game against Iowa, it should be mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool for Friday night's UW Huskies matchup versus Iowa. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Sunday's Seahawks game against the San Francisco 49ers, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 50s for most of the game.

It will be mostly sunny with cool temperatures for Sunday's Seahawks game against the 49ers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.

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