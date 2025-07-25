Cooler Seattle weather Friday with a few raindrops

We're forecasting cooler weather on Friday in Seattle. There have been reports of light drizzle or light rain in the region. Drier weather is likely this afternoon.

Highs in the 70s are in store for Seattle in the coming days as mostly dry weather is ongoing. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs will range in the 70s for many communities. It'll take quite some time for the clouds to clear for sunshine. Some neighborhoods, especially the northern areas, could trend cloudier versus sunnier today.

Slightly cooler weather is in store for Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will also be mostly cloudy. Sunnier skies are predicted on Sunday.



The low 80s return on Monday with our warmth peaking on Wednesday. Highs drop to the upper 70s next Thursday.

Due to a ridge of high pressure, dry weather will continue in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

