Seattle weather: Cooler, wetter weather to return to Seattle

Western Washington got special treatment from Mother Nature the last few days with gorgeous, mild sunshine and highs soaring well above average. More typical March weather makes a comeback on Sunday: temperatures will drop to the low 50s as clouds and showers develop as well.

We're predicting cooler and wetter-than-normal weather for the month of March in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a foggy start to the weekend, we’re forecasting bountiful sunshine for Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and the Cascades - lasting for several hours this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the clouds will be firmly entrenched over the Olympic Peninsula and the coast throughout the day today.

That cloud layer will push east throughout the evening ahead of our next weather maker that could trigger light showers on Sunday.

Temperatures will range on either side of 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Only spotty showers look possible Sunday and Monday. The daytime on Tuesday will probably be mostly dry, but showers could graze through western Washington skies after dark.

Temperatures cool by almost ten degrees between Saturday and Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ll alternate between light showers and sunbreaks on Wednesday. Right now, it seems like Thursday and Friday will be primarily dry with mostly cloudy skies and occasional hints of blue skies. Overnight lows could tumble to the upper 30s by the end of the week.

Temperatures drop in Seattle to the low 50s on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We don’t expect much if any snow during the workweek for most of the ski resorts, but mountain snow could redevelop next weekend and next workweek: that’s great news for skiers and snowboarders. Stay tuned because this forecast will likely change and evolve in the coming days!

Rainy weather is possible at the various mountain passes over the Cascades on Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

