Seattle weather: Diminishing air quality & high fire danger this weekend

What a Friday for Puget Sound as temperatures were near average for this time of year. SeaTac hit 77 at the airport.

And some of us were lucky enough to see a few showers passing through the region early Friday morning.

Overnight, skies are clear with temperatures cooling quite a bit, especially for the Coast and SW Interior where low land in the 40s!

We expect plenty of sunshine from the start Saturday, but by the afternoon/evening hours, skies turn hazy as winds push smoke from fires burning east of the mountains.

Here's a look at the timeline for smoke moving across the Cascades into Western WA.

Saturday 9AM: We expect just a little haze filtering into the lowlands.

Saturday 4pm: Skies turn hazy to smoky with air quality diminishing into the "unhealthy" zone.

Saturday 7:30pm: The Seahawks kickoff with the Cowboys in town under hazy skies at Lumen Field.

Sunday 7:30pm: Air Quality levels peak in the "unhealthy" to "hazardous" categories. Unfortunately the Sounders kickoff against Atlanta FC during this time.

By Monday winds shift again helping clear out poor air quality. The rest of the week actually looks very pleasant. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

