Dry, foggy and sunny Seattle weather for the first week of December

We’re forecasting an extended period of dry weather in Seattle. The first week of December in Western Washington will be mostly dry with times of frigid temperatures, fog and on-and-off sunshine.



For Saturday, you can plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a light shower near Canada, the San Juans or the North Coast, but most backyards will be shower-free.

Temperatures will be slightly below average for most in the mid to upper 40s throughout the day.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are predicted in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spotty fog is also possible Sunday morning along I-5 roughly between Olympia and Centralia, but many other places will experience sunshine all day long tomorrow.

Highs in the greater Seattle area will reach the mid 40s on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday through Thursday will feature foggy evenings and mornings with sunshine reappearing during the afternoons. In some areas, freezing fog is possible – especially Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Freezing fog can be dangerous because ice can develop on roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. Stay tuned for details on that!

People in Seattle can expect highs in the mid to upper 40s the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will mark a return of showers and highs potentially reaching the low 50s.

Highs will range in the 40s through Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a lovely weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

