Seattle weather: Dry and sunny weather continues through work week

The Brief More sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s are in store for Wednesday. By the weekend, we will see a few more patchy clouds and a better chance of sprinkles by Easter Sunday.



We saw another round of beautiful sunshine this afternoon for western Washington with highs in the 60s, with more in store for Wednesday.

We saw another round of beautiful sunshine this afternoon for Western Washington with highs in the 60s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows close to the seasonal average, in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows close to seasonal average, in the low to mid 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will see another round of sunshine and 60s Wednesday afternoon, another repeat of this nice spring weather.

We will see another round of sunshine and 60s Wednesday afternoon, another repeat of this nice spring weather.

What's next:

By this weekend, we will see a few more patchy clouds and a better chance of sprinkles by Sunday. Egg hunts won't be washed out, but we could see a few spotty showers before the day is done.

By this weekend, we will see a few more patchy clouds and a better chance of sprinkles by Sunday.

The pattern for this week remains sunny and dry with high pressure amplifying by the end of the week. No major weather events expected this week, which is good news for the holiday weekend!

The pattern for this week remains sunny and dry with high pressure amplifying by the end of the week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

WSDOT shuts down 103-year-old bridge in Pierce County, WA

Man accused in Seattle hate crime flips off cameras, storms out of courtroom

Elephants react to San Diego earthquake, swarm around young

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.