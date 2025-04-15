Seattle weather: Warm week with showers for Easter weekend

The Brief Seattle will experience dry, sunny weather with highs in the mid to upper 60s through Friday, reaching 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Allergies may worsen due to high pollen counts, and Easter weekend will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with occasional light showers.



We're forecasting dry, sunny and warmish weather in Seattle through about Friday with showers returning for Easter weekend.

This afternoon, highs will soar to the mid to upper 60s for many communities in the greater Seattle region. Sparkling sunshine is on tap. There might be high-level clouds that provide us with filtered sunshine from time-to-time.

A cool morning will give way to warm, sunny and mild weather on Tuesday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm weather, bad allergies in Seattle

Unfortunately, the dry and mild weather is making allergies worse this week. The latest pollen count in Seattle shows that trees are in the "high" category.

The latest pollen count in Seattle shows that trees are "high" due to warm and dry weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs reach 70 degrees on Friday with mostly sunny skies on the way.

Highs will consistently reach the 60s in Seattle through Thursday as shower-free weather is on repeat. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Easter weekend, we're predicting partly to mostly cloudy skies with occasional light showers. Stay tuned in the coming days as we fine tune the forecast!

Dry, warm and sunny weather continues in Seattle through the end of the workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

