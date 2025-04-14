Sunshine and warmer temperatures in Seattle this week

The Brief Western Washington will enjoy sunny skies and warmer temperatures this week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s and some areas hitting the low 70s today. High pressure will keep temperatures above average through the workweek, peaking in the low 70s on Friday, before cooling and potential showers on Easter Sunday.



Get ready for a fantastic weather week in Western Washington with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

It was another cool morning in the Puget Sound area, but there was no fog to deal with this morning. Other than some high cloud cover, it will be mostly sunny in Western Washington with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There should be several spots that make it into the low 70s today.

Expect filtered sunshine and temperatures well above average in Western Washington Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warm weather in Seattle

Big picture view:

High pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through the workweek. It will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday, but still above average for this time of year.

High pressure will dominate over the Pacific Northwest this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It looks like Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will cool this weekend with the next chance for showers hitting on Easter Sunday.

It will be a warm and sunny week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.

