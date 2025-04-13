Beautiful week ahead in Seattle with sunny skies, warmer temperatures

The Brief The greater Seattle area will see sunnier skies and warmer temperatures this week. Highs will be in the mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a few more clouds.



A strong ridge of high pressure will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures to the Puget Sound area this week.

It’s a chilly, frosty Sunday morning in western Washington. Most areas are starting clear and cool this morning. Low-level clouds and fog in Lewis County should burn off fast. This afternoon will be beautiful, with sunny skies and high temperatures close to 60 degrees in Seattle.

It will be warmer and sunny in Western Washington on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be a perfect afternoon for baseball in Seattle as the Mariners take on the Texas Rangers. First pitch temperature will be in the mid 50s and the roof should be open today.

The roof will be open for Sunday's Mariners game with sunny skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, with a few more high clouds in the sky. Highs will be in the mid 60s both days.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with a few more clouds, but we will stay dry. Another ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest Thursday through next weekend with temps soaring close to 70 degrees on Friday.

It will be dry and warmer the next week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.

