Seattle weather: Mostly sunny and 60s are sticking around

The Brief We will see mostly clear skies Monday evening with overnight lows in the mid to low 40s. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower on Tuesday, but still sunny and above average.



More sunny skies and warmer days are ahead this week in the Pacific Northwest, with highs remaining in the 60s.

On Monday, it was a beautiful sunny day with highs this afternoon well above average, peaking in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure is over the Pacific Northwest to start the week, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures. High pressure will build again by the end of the week, amplifying even more, which will warm temperatures into the low 70s for some spots.

We will see mostly clear skies this evening with overnight lows in the mid to low 40s. A few spots in the South Sound could see areas of patchy fog.

What's next:

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler compared to Monday, but still above average. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

The extended forecast is looking sunny and dry with highs remaining in the 60s. We will start to see conditions break down for the weekend, bringing back 50s and a slight chance of showers Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

