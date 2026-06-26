The Brief A cold front will bring cooler temperatures, showers and breezy winds across western Washington on Friday. Rain is expected to ease into scattered showers by afternoon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in parts of the region. Friday night's World Cup match in Seattle is expected to be mostly dry, with temperatures in the 60s and lingering breezy conditions.



Our next frontal system moves through western Washington Friday, bringing cooler temperatures, showers and breezy winds. The morning will see more rain, turning into more showers by the afternoon.

Our next frontal system moves through western Washington Friday, bringing cooler temperatures, showers and breezy winds.

What's next:

Highs on Friday will be cooler than average, only reaching the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy Friday from the south-west around 15–25 mph through the evening hours.

Highs Friday will be cooler than average, only reaching the mid 60s.

World Cup Forecast

After a wet start Friday, the FIFA World Cup match of Egypt vs Iran in Seattle looks to be drier. By 8pm we could see breaks in the clouds, still a little breezy with highs in the 60s.

After a wet start Friday, the FIFA World Cup Game of Egypt vs Iran in Seattle looks to be drier.

There is enough instability Friday that we could see some afternoon thunderstorms. The best chance for lightning will be in the north Cascades, the northern Olympics, also within the Puget Sound Convergence Zone spanning from Snohomish/Skagit County in the evening.

There is enough instability Friday that we could see some afternoon thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead:

Scattered showers continue into Saturday as the upper level trough slides through the state, keeping temperatures cooler with lingering showers. We start to dry out into Sunday with a slight chance of a sprinkle. We will stay mostly dry into early next week with plenty of clouds. Not a lot of changes are expected through the rest of the week, cool and unsettled.

Scattered showers continue into Saturday as the upper level trough slides through the state.

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