Seattle weather: Summer hits the breaks, cooler days ahead

The Brief Western Washington is transitioning to a cooler, wetter weather pattern, with a frontal system bringing showers to the Puget Sound region starting Thursday evening. High temperatures on Friday will drop 10 to 20 degrees, potentially nearing record cool highs in Seattle, though conditions for Friday night's World Cup match at Seattle Stadium are expected to be mainly dry and in the low 60s. The cool, cloudy, and occasionally showery conditions will persist through next week due to a low-pressure trough, with no signs of summer warming until after the Fourth of July.



After nearly two weeks of above-average temperatures and dry conditions, Western Washington is shifting into a much cooler and more unsettled weather pattern.

The transition is already underway this afternoon as marine clouds continue to increase across the region. A frontal system will reach the coast this afternoon or early evening, bringing the first meaningful chance of rain we've seen in quite some time. While the heavier rain will be slow to push inland, showers should begin developing around Puget Sound this evening.

On and off rain showers are in the forecast Thursday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Major cooldown in the middle of Seattle summer

Friday’s high temperatures across much of Western Washington will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than what we experienced earlier this week. After flirting with record warmth, Seattle may come surprisingly close to a record cool high temperature for June 26.

As the front moves through Friday, a Puget Sound convergence zone is expected to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. That could focus additional showers across portions of Snohomish and King counties while other areas see fewer showers. A rumble of thunder can't be completely ruled out, but chances remain low.

Scattered showers are in the forecast Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly dry World Cup match in Seattle

If you're heading to the Egypt and Iran World Cup match at Seattle Stadium on Friday night, it looks mainly dry with a slight chance of showers and temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff.

It will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies for Friday's World Cup match in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The unsettled weather pattern sticks around through Saturday as an upper-level low settles just offshore. That setup will keep scattered showers in the forecast while temperatures remain below seasonal averages for a third consecutive day.

Low pressure sticks around through the weekend

Looking farther ahead, don't expect a quick return to summer heat. A broad trough of low pressure is expected to remain parked over the western United States through much of next week. That means continued onshore flow, cooler-than-normal temperatures, more cloud cover, and occasional shower chances.

If you're hoping for a return to classic Pacific Northwest summer conditions, there are some signs of warming beyond the Fourth of July.

The next week will be cool in Seattle with showers expected Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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