Seattle weather: Heatwave in the 80s to 90s with lightning, fire danger

The Brief A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday night as temperatures reach the 80s and low 90s across western Washington. Isolated mountain thunderstorms could develop Wednesday evening, bringing lightning, gusty winds and an increased fire risk. Cooler, wetter weather returns late Thursday, with showers, breezy conditions and possible thunderstorms expected into Saturday.



The Heat Advisory for western Washington continues through 11 p.m. Wednesday for highs in the 80s to low 90s.

The Heat Advisory for western Washington continues through 11pm Wednesday.

What's next:

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, especially along the coast. We will see a few morning clouds move through, but more sunshine into the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, especially along the coast.

World Cup Forecast

The FIFA World Cup match in Seattle Wednesday will be another warm one, reaching the low 80s by kickoff.

The FIFA World Cup match in Seattle on Wednesday will be another warm one, reaching the low 80s by kickoff. Expand

Mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures Wednesday afternoon, but we could see a few pop-up showers and t-storms around the mountains through the evening. There is a 20–40% change of storms bringing gusty winds, abundant lightning and small hail. This could increase fire risks through the evening, so we will be watching closely.

Mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures Wednesday afternoon, but we could see a few pop up showers and t-storms around the mountains into the evening.

Looking Ahead:

Cloudy skies Thursday as we see more flow turning onshore and increasing in strength. Our next round of rain returns along the coast Thursday afternoon and will slowly move inland by Thursday evening. Widespread scattered showers, breezy winds and even thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday. We start to dry out again Sunday into early next week.

Cloudy skies Thursday as we see more flow turning onshore and increasing in strength.

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