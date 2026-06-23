Seattle weather: One more toasty day before cooldown

The Brief A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday, bringing record-level warmth to areas like Bellingham and unusually mild overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weather transition begins Wednesday and Thursday as strengthening onshore flow cools the region, leading to a significant cold front on Friday that will bring widespread rain, breezy conditions, and potential thunderstorms. An unusually cool low-pressure system will settle over the region by Friday night and Saturday, keeping showers in the forecast and dropping weekend high temperatures well below normal into the upper 50s and mid-60s.



A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday as toasty summer temperatures continue across the Puget Sound area.

A few temperature records are within reach today, especially around Bellingham. Tonight will stay unusually warm, with many locations only cooling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be another mild evening across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler air returns Wednesday

The weather pattern begins shifting Wednesday as the ridge moves east of the Cascades and onshore flow strengthens. In simple terms, cooler Pacific air will begin pushing back into Western Washington.

Temperatures will still be warm, but most communities will see highs about five degrees cooler than Tuesday. Inland areas should top out in the mid-70s to mid-80s, while coastal communities cool into the 60s. Increasing high clouds will bring in that filtered sunshine look.

Temperatures will be in the 80s through Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to the World Cup Match at Seattle Stadium, be ready for some warm weather.

It will be toasty for Wednesday's World Cup match between Bosnia and Qatar. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds increase Thursday

Thursday marks the beginning of a significant weather transition. Cloud cover will thicken throughout the day as the first organized weather system in a couple of weeks approaches the Pacific Northwest. While most inland locations should stay dry during daylight hours, rain could begin reaching parts of the coast during the late afternoon.

Temperatures will continue their downward trend, with highs settling into the 60s and lower 70s.

Rain returns Friday

The biggest weather story of the week arrives Friday. A cold front is expected to sweep across Western Washington during the day, bringing widespread rain and breezy conditions. The rain will transition to scattered showers behind the front, and the atmosphere may become unstable enough for an isolated thunderstorm or two Friday afternoon.

A Puget Sound Convergence Zone is also possible Friday afternoon and evening, potentially setting up across Snohomish County or perhaps even parts of northern King County. Localized heavier showers could occur where it develops.

Rain returns to the forecast in Western Washington on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler this weekend

By Friday night and Saturday, an unusually cool upper-level low will settle over the region, keeping showers in the forecast and temperatures well below normal. Highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to remain in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Some locations could challenge record-cool daytime temperatures for late June.

Sunday and Monday look a bit better, with temperatures returning to the 60s. A few showers may still linger at times, but the steady rain should be over by then.

A dramatic cooldown will hit Western Washington on Thursday, with rain back on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Crews battle leak at historic MV Skansonia ferry venue on Seattle's Lake Union

West Marine shuttering half of their WA locations

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

Seattle Stadium top ranked for FIFA World Cup 2026 venues

Safety threats at Tacoma movie theater causes sweeping cancellations

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.