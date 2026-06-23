Seattle weather: Heat Advisory with highs in the 80s and 90s

The Brief A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Western Washington through Wednesday night as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 90s in some areas. Cooler weather arrives Thursday, with showers returning Friday and Saturday and temperatures dropping back into the 60s.



A Heat Advisory for western Washington remains in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday for temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

A Heat Advisory for Western Washington remains in effect through 11pm Wednesday.

Weather Alert Day

Highs Tuesday will be the warmest of the week, reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with calm winds.

Highs Tuesday will be the warmest of the week, reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s.

What's next:

Sunshine and hot temperatures continue through Wednesday with a Weather Alert due to dangerous heat. We start to cool off into the 70s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers return Friday into Saturday with highs back in the 60s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures continue through Wednesday.

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