Seattle weather: Heat Advisory with highs in the 80s and 90s
SEATTLE - A Heat Advisory for western Washington remains in effect through 11 p.m. Wednesday for temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
A Heat Advisory for Western Washington remains in effect through 11pm Wednesday.
Weather Alert Day
Highs Tuesday will be the warmest of the week, reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny with calm winds.
Highs Tuesday will be the warmest of the week, reaching the upper 80s to mid 90s.
What's next:
Sunshine and hot temperatures continue through Wednesday with a Weather Alert due to dangerous heat. We start to cool off into the 70s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers return Friday into Saturday with highs back in the 60s.
Sunshine and hot temperatures continue through Wednesday.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.