Fans escape heat at Seattle Center FIFA soccer watch party

The Brief Seattle Center is serving as a free World Cup fan zone, giving visitors a place to watch matches and escape the summer heat. Hundreds of fans gathered at the Armory on Monday to watch international soccer matches during the tournament. Visitors from across the Pacific Northwest said the fan experience added to a busy day of sports and activities in Seattle.



It was a great day for fans at the Seattle Center, looking to get out of the warm temperatures that hit the region Monday.

The Seattle Center is one of Seattle's designated public fan celebration venues during FIFA World Cup 2026. The entire campus is one of the area's largest free public gathering spaces.

Soccer fans gather in The Armory at the Seattle Center to watch FIFA World Cup games on Monday, June 22. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Some members of the Radvany family had been to the Pioneer Square watch party earlier in the day and had taken the mono rail to get around. When they arrived to watch the game at the Armory, they were ready for a cool down.

"Just to enjoy a break from the heat today is really exciting," said Michael Quinn, Bothell.

"I was at home, but our AC was not on so it was very hot, and the monorail was hot. So, when I came in here I was very refreshed," said Sabrina Quinn, Bellingham.

"It’s not quite as hot as down in Portland, so it’s OK, but it was so nice to come in here," said Ella Radvany, who was visiting from Portland.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

At one point during the watch party Monday, more than 200 fans had joined in to watch France take on Iraq.

Some fans of soccer and basketball stopped by to watch a game or two at the Armory on their way to the Storm game later in the afternoon at Climate Pledge.

"Came to our first Storm, got a bonus of soccer," said Andy Radvany of Bellingham.

"It’s been really cool to watch the games here," said Lilah Radvany.

"I thought it’d be fun to meet up today to go to a storm game and then obviously with the soccer in Seattle it’s been a lot of fun to come visit Seattle," said Janell Murry, Tacoma.

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