Downtown Seattle Association to host free World Cup watch parties at Westlake Park
SEATTLE - The Downtown Seattle Association is gearing up to host free watch parties for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Couldn't get tickets in time? Catch all the major games on the big screen during Summer of Sports at Westlake Park.
What we know:
Westlake Park is transforming into another free watch party destination for the World Cup. This follows the six-month park closure that began in October 2025, and added electrical upgrades, vehicle barriers, improved landscaping and more.
Organized by the Downtown Seattle Association, Westlake Park will host watch parties for all Seattle World Cup matches, quarter-final, semi-final and the final match. Fans can drop by to cheer on their favorite teams and grab a bite at the in-park concession stand featuring local café, Bonito, during the official watch parties.
In addition, other World Cup games occurring on watch party dates will be streamed all day at the park, according to the Downtown Seattle Association.
Westlake Park FIFA World Cup watch party schedule
Here is the official Westlake Park watch party schedule:
- Monday, June 15 at noon: Belgium vs. Egypt
- Friday, June 19 at noon: USA vs. Australia
- Wednesday, June 24 at noon: Bosnia–Herzegovina vs. Qatar
- Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.: Egypt vs. IR Iran
- Wednesday, July 1 at 1 p.m.: Round of 32
- Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m.: Round of 16
- Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m.: Quarter-finals
- Friday, July 10 at Noon: Quarter-finals
- Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Quarter-finals
- Tuesday, July 14 at noon: Semi-finals
- Wednesday, July 15 at noon: Semi-finals
- Sunday, July 19 at noon: Final
The Source: Information in this article is from the Downtown Seattle Association.
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