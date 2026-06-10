Downtown Seattle Association to host free World Cup watch parties at Westlake Park

The Brief The Downtown Seattle Association is hosting free World Cup watch parties. Westlake Park will host watch parties for all Seattle World Cup matches, quarter-final, semi-final and the final match. Other matches occurring on watch party days will be streamed at Westlake Park.



The Downtown Seattle Association is gearing up to host free watch parties for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Couldn't get tickets in time? Catch all the major games on the big screen during Summer of Sports at Westlake Park.

What we know:

Westlake Park is transforming into another free watch party destination for the World Cup. This follows the six-month park closure that began in October 2025, and added electrical upgrades, vehicle barriers, improved landscaping and more.

Organized by the Downtown Seattle Association, Westlake Park will host watch parties for all Seattle World Cup matches, quarter-final, semi-final and the final match. Fans can drop by to cheer on their favorite teams and grab a bite at the in-park concession stand featuring local café, Bonito, during the official watch parties.

In addition, other World Cup games occurring on watch party dates will be streamed all day at the park, according to the Downtown Seattle Association.

Westlake Park FIFA World Cup watch party schedule

Here is the official Westlake Park watch party schedule:

Monday, June 15 at noon: Belgium vs. Egypt

Friday, June 19 at noon: USA vs. Australia

Wednesday, June 24 at noon: Bosnia–Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.: Egypt vs. IR Iran

Wednesday, July 1 at 1 p.m.: Round of 32

Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m.: Round of 16

Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m.: Quarter-finals

Friday, July 10 at Noon: Quarter-finals

Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Quarter-finals

Tuesday, July 14 at noon: Semi-finals

Wednesday, July 15 at noon: Semi-finals

Sunday, July 19 at noon: Final

The Source: Information in this article is from the Downtown Seattle Association.

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