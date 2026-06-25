Seattle World Cup Pride match proceeds despite Iran, Egypt objections

The Brief Seattle will host the Iran-Egypt World Cup match Friday as the city moves forward with its planned Pride Match Day celebrations. Organizers say Pride events will continue as scheduled despite objections from the Iranian and Egyptian football associations. FIFA says all fans are welcome and permits rainbow flags and other LGBTQ+ symbols inside the stadium under its code of conduct.



Local organizers say Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Iran and Egypt at Seattle Stadium will showcase the city's welcoming culture, despite objections to Pride-related events from both countries' football associations.

The match coincides with Seattle's "Pride Match Day," an annual set of celebrations outside the stadium. Officials say the events align with the city's long-standing traditions.

"Seattle has been celebrating pride the last weekend of June for a long time," said Hedda McLendon, Seattle FWC26 Senior Vice President of Legacy.

Traditions and high stakes

Organizers see the global sporting event as an opportunity to share Seattle's identity on a world stage. Local officials confirmed their approach did not shift after the tournament bracket was set.

"Once the teams were drawn for this match, no change to our approach, we are excited to show the world, to welcome the world, to celebrate as a community," said Leo Flor, Chief Legacy Officer for Seattle FWC26. "We've got excited fans for a big game. We've got an excited community both for the game and for something that we've been celebrating for a long time here."

Flor added that visitors will see a community openly celebrating. "When folks come here, they're going to see folks celebrating pride," he said.

Pride flags in Seattle

Complexities and community perspectives

While both the Iranian and Egyptian football associations objected to participating in Pride-related events, local LGBTQ+ community members emphasized the complexity of the international fixture.

"It is a sensitive issue and there are multiple layers of complexities," said Bookda Gheisar, a senior director of equity, diversity, and inclusion for the Port of Seattle who immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1981.

Gheisar, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, cautioned against broad generalizations regarding the teams and their home nations.

"Moving too quickly to saying 'Iran is homophobic', 'Iranians are homophobic', and 'They don't want pride', because there are many of us who do want that, but also that our country is right now in the middle of a crisis and these players are facing tremendous challenges," Gheisar said. "People are organizing and advocating for change in Iran, so I think we have to understand that there are voices fighting back against it but that the government is ultimately not a gay-friendly one."

Despite the geopolitical tensions, Gheisar expressed excitement for the match itself. "I'm incredibly excited to have Iran here and to have the world celebrating," she said.

FIFA policy and the power of visibility

The President of FIFA stated that there is no official "Pride Match," though the governing body clarified its stance on inclusivity and fan expression in an official statement.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds," FIFA said in a statement. "Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events. General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stadium Code of Conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums provided they are used in a manner consistent with the code."

Advocates and sports figures emphasized that allowing these displays provides critical representation.

"I think building community around the world is absolutely important for queer and pride flags and colors to be in the stadium," Gheisar said. "For cameras to capture that. For people to see that visibility."

During a press conference on Thursday, Seattle Reign FC player Jess Fishlock echoed the importance of representation in sports.

"The power of visibility and representation is crucial to how we move forward, how we grow the game, and what message actually that it is that we want to send," Fishlock said.

Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock speaks during a Seattle FWC26 press conference ahead of Friday's Pride Match.

Security and stadium preparations

In anticipation of potential protests, designated demonstration zones have been established near Seattle Stadium. The Seattle Police Department declined an interview regarding specific security preparations but confirmed that the department is prepared for the event.

"Safety is our biggest priority, it's the most important thing," Flor said. "These have been safe games. We're ready. We're prepared. We've had Seattle show up in a wonderful way."

Local business and pride leaders hope the atmosphere remains focused on community inclusivity and a shared love of soccer.

"You can see how much joy and camaraderie and excitement there is for watching this beautiful game together and that kind of excitement you will also see at the Pride Parade on Sunday," said Patti Hearn, Seattle Pride Executive Director.

Ilona Lohrey of the Greater Seattle Business Association added that the event is an opportunity for unity. "Tomorrow's game does not have to be political," Lohrey said. "Let's show the world how welcoming we are and that everyone has a place here in Seattle."

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