Iran and Egypt will meet, uncomfortably, in Seattle's World Cup 'Pride Match'

The Brief Egypt and Iran will face off in a World Cup match in Seattle during the city's annual Pride celebrations. Both countries objected to Pride-related events tied to the match, but FIFA has allowed rainbow flags and other LGBTQ+ expressions at the stadium. Seattle LGBTQ+ leaders see the game as an opportunity to promote visibility and inclusion on a global stage.



Egypt and Iran are two of the most repressive places in the world for gays and lesbians. But by sheer coincidence they will square off in a World Cup "Pride Match" in Seattle coinciding with the city's annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

It has already gotten awkward, with both countries asking for the celebrations to be canceled.

Iran, where same-sex relations are illegal and gay men have been executed on sodomy charges, had separately asked that its games be moved out of the United States because of the war in the Middle East, a request denied by FIFA.

Egypt has arrested and prosecuted gays and lesbians on the basis of vague indecency laws, and has cracked down on any outward expressions of Pride, especially the waving of rainbow flags. Those will be out in abundance during the June 26 match and the typically boisterous parades just outside the stadium.

FILE - Marchers with the Greater Seattle Business Association, Washington State's LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, hold rainbow letters spelling out "Seattle," during the annual Seattle Pride Parade, June 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Expand

Activists are optimistic

Both countries complained to FIFA in December. Egypt's football association said it "categorically rejects holding any activities related to supporting (homosexuality) during the match." FIFA, whose authority is limited to the stadiums themselves, appears to have brushed off their protests.

Leaders in the LGBTQ+ community are hopeful that the match will contribute to positive change.

State Senator Jamie Pedersen, one of several openly gay members of the Washington State Legislature, said it's "highly appropriate" that the match will feature countries where LGBTQ+ people are unwelcome, and will convey "positive images of folks from the community."

"If you tried to import a pride celebration into Egypt or Iran, obviously that could be a disaster," he said. "But in a community like Seattle that prides itself on welcoming people from all over, I just can't imagine that it's going to be a significant problem."

FIFA is no stranger to the issue

It's not the first time that organizers of the world's biggest sporting event have had to navigate sensitivities over the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Gulf nation of Qatar, which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has vague laws criminalizing "immoral actions," including sodomy. It said all were welcome at the tournament, including visiting LGBTQ+ fans, while asking visitors to respect the country's conservative culture.

After reports that some Wales fans had been stopped from bringing rainbow bucket hats and flags into a stadium, the Welsh football association said it had been informed by FIFA that they would be allowed at a game against Iran, which had asked that Pride flags be banned.

FIFA treats the rainbow flag as a statement of human rights and will allow fans to wave them inside the Seattle stadium, according to Hana Tadesse, a spokesperson for Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026.

A 'message' to Iran and Egypt

Seattle Pride, the nonprofit that organizes the city's annual parade, is encouraging people to celebrate however they choose.

The proximity of the World Cup events offers visitors the opportunity "to experience Pride in Seattle and the values that define our community — visibility, resilience, and joy," it said in a statement.

Andrew Ashiofu, a member of the Seattle LGBTQ+ Commission, said the flag would be a "message" to Iran and Egypt, that "we are a free city, we are a welcoming city who celebrates everyone, every race, every sexual orientation, every gender identity."

Local authorities say they are determined to deliver a safe and secure tournament, and have not identified any specific security issues.

Pedersen said LGBTQ+ fans will be able to safely celebrate their identity on an international stage.

"I don't know how many people are going to be watching from Iran and Egypt," he said. "They're probably going to be exposed to some images of happy LGBTQ people celebrating their holiday. And (that's) great from my perspective. That's the whole point of pride."

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