Frigid weather for the start of Seattle Seahawks Sunday

We're tracking yet another frigid evening and overnight ahead of us going into the Rams versus Seahawks game on Sunday.

Overnight lows will plummet to the mid to upper 20s around Western Washington under dry skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In fact, the National Weather Service has posted a Cold Weather Advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Please take precautions and stay warm!

Very cold temperatures are predicted in Seattle on Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be pockets of freezing fog Sunday morning, but any low-hanging clouds will ultimately clear for partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather will be beautiful for the Hawks game.



Dry weather continues into Monday and Tuesday, but clouds will increase. On Wednesday, showers return. However, there isn't much mountain snow in the forecast this week.

Wet weather won't return to Seattle until next Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.