Frigid weather for the start of Seattle Seahawks Sunday

By , , and
Published  January 24, 2026 3:59pm PST
Seattle weather: cold temps and plenty of sunshine

FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone has your seven-day forecast.

SEATTLE - We're tracking yet another frigid evening and overnight ahead of us going into the Rams versus Seahawks game on Sunday.

Freezing fog and dry weather are a potential overnight in the greater Seattle area.

Overnight lows will plummet to the mid to upper 20s around Western Washington under dry skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In fact, the National Weather Service has posted a Cold Weather Advisory from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Please take precautions and stay warm!

Stay warm overnight as temperatures plunge to the low to mid 20s for the greater Seattle area.

Very cold temperatures are predicted in Seattle on Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be pockets of freezing fog Sunday morning, but any low-hanging clouds will ultimately clear for partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

Sunday Football

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather will be beautiful for the Hawks game.

Dry weather continues into Monday and Tuesday, but clouds will increase. On Wednesday, showers return. However, there isn't much mountain snow in the forecast this week.

Damp and cloudier weather will develop in Seattle next workweek.

Wet weather won't return to Seattle until next Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone

