Seattle weather: Gradual warmup ahead this week

This weekend will feature murky mornings and sunnier afternoons. Hotter weather will develop in Seattle next week.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens, hotter weather will return to Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will lift to the mid 70s. After cloudy skies earlier this morning, partly to mostly sunny skies are in store for this afternoon.

Highs in Seattle on Saturday will be slightly below average with dry weather expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a murky morning, sunnier weather is on tap for Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The clouds will clear faster on Sunday compared to Saturday. Highs will inch closer to 80 degrees.



Hotter weather will follow on Monday. Due to a strengthening ridge of high pressure, temperatures will spike to the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.



There's a possibility that a little moisture and instability will be introduced into the atmosphere on Wednesday and Thursday. In that case, there could be isolated showers and thunderstorms over the Cascades. That bears watching.

Cloudy mornings and sunny afternoons are forecast in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Enjoy our lovely weather this weekend!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

