Grayer, cooler and wetter weather ahead in Seattle

After enjoying marvelous sunshine and toasty temperatures in the 70s on Friday, Seattle is gearing up for cooler, cloudier and wetter weather this Mother's Day weekend.

Highs will fluctuate in the low 60s the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There might be a stray, light shower today, but most backyards will wind up dry.

Seattle will see highs in the 60s on Saturday afternoon along with cloudy weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow for Mother's Day, there's a slightly better chance of showers, but the rain won't be constant nor widespread. Still, I'd recommend having a ‘plan b’ for going inside to celebrate mom should showers develop. It'll be mostly cloudy as well with highs in the low 60s. If there are any sunbreaks, they would be rather fleeting. I can't rule out a couple of lightning strikes tomorrow.

Isolated showers are likely in Seattle for Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday's weather could be a little interesting. There could be times of sunbreaks - and other moments with rain or even a few thunderstorms and small hail.



Thereafter, we're forecasting mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the workweek with highs in the 60s and occasional showers.

On a daily basis, highs will range in the 60s in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful time celebrating the moms and mother figures in your life this weekend!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

