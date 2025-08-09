Hotter, slightly hazier weather this weekend in Seattle

We're tracking hotter weather in the coming days in the Seattle area. Through Tuesday, air quality could drop to at least "moderate" levels at times if not worse. We don't expect major air quality issues at this time, but it could affect those whose health is sensitive to smoke. Keep in mind: air quality forecasting is challenging and subject to change, so stick with us!



Highs Saturday afternoon will lift to the upper 70s to the low 80s. You can plan on abundant, generous sunshine. If you're lucky enough to go to the Mariners game tonight or tomorrow to celebrate Ichiro, make sure to wear light layers, stay hydrated and think about sun protection. See all our coverage on the celebrations for Ichiro.

Highs will warm to the mid 80s south of Seattle on Saturday as dry weather continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday through Tuesday, highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s in the Seattle area. Communities closer to the Cascades could see highs in the low 90s.

The skies could be occasionally hazy in Seattle over the coming days due to the hotter weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to the Bear Gulch fire near Lake Cushman west of the Hood Canal, smoke could travel elsewhere in Puget Sound through Tuesday as the weather heats up in the next few days.

At times, air quality could drop to an "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level if not worse from time-to-time. However, most backyards should experience "good" to "moderate" readings. If your health is impacted by smoke, check air quality levels throughout the weekend. Avoid outdoor workouts if the air quality becomes unhealthy for you.

Air quality could drop in the coming days due to slightly smoky weather in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler and milder weather returns to Seattle by Wednesday.

Highs will spike to the 80s in Seattle between Sunday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

