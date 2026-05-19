Seattle weather: Mainly cloudy Tuesday, when sprinkles may fall

Stronger onshore flow will increase clouds around the region on Tuesday, also allowing for cooler temperatures. A few isolated sprinkles will be possible.

Stronger onshore flow increases clouds with light drizzle on Tuesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

Morning low clouds will start the day on Wednesday with clearing by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures.

Cloudy morning with afternoon clearing, dry skies. (FOX13 Seattle)

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s, nearing 50 degrees in some spots. The night will be pleasant with dry skies.

Mostly cloudy overnight with lows nearing 50 in many spots. (FOX13 Seattle )

Warming ahead Memorial Day weekend

The ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the next few days, allowing afternoon highs to warm into the 70s. A cooldown with slight rain chances will hang around for the long holiday weekend.

Warming trend through Friday, slightly cooler by Memorial Day weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

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