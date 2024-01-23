Mild and wet weather ahead this week

Rain showers will taper off Tuesday morning with a much drier afternoon ahead.

It has been a wet week in Western Washington. This has led to minor flooding in some area rivers. Now that the rain has stopped, rivers like the Skokomish at Potlatch are receding. That river should be below flood stage later today.

Morning showers are ending and we will be looking at a much drier afternoon and evening. High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 50s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

The next round of widespread rain will hit Wednesday morning for the commute. This will also bring snow to the mountain passes above 3,500 feet. Wednesday afternoon will be showery with on and off showers lingering into Thursday.

Snow levels will rise heading into the weekend as temps warm. An atmospheric river could hit early next week, bringing another round of flooding concerns with rain and snow melt.

The seven day forecast is a mild one, with rain in the forecast every day. Temps will warm close to 60 degrees by early next week.