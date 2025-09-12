Expand / Collapse search

Mild weather to start the weekend in Seattle

By
Published  September 12, 2025 12:55pm PDT
Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees warmer with the nice sunbreaks, leading to highs in the low 70s.

    • Seattle will experience a mild and mostly cloudy start to the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and sunbreaks expected in the afternoon; air quality remains good to moderate despite some wildfire haze.
    • Saturday will be dry with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, while Sunday may see isolated showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures cooling to the upper 60s.
    • Tuesday will bring summery weather with highs near 80 degrees, followed by potential showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and isolated showers on Thursday.

SEATTLE - We're tracking a mild albeit mostly cloudy start to the weekend in Seattle with the possibility for slightly damp weather on Sunday. 

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Friday in Seattle.

Murky skies will clear for afternoon sunbreaks in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to the low 70s. After a murky start, we're predicting sunbreaks this afternoon. There might be a minor amount of wildfire haze in the high levels of the atmosphere (especially over the Cascades), but air quality should remain mostly good to moderate.

Pleasant weather is forecast in Seattle on Friday with a mix of clouds.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry weather will linger on Saturday with morning clouds to be followed by plentiful sunshine during the afternoon.

There might be isolated showers and a rumble of thunder on Sunday, but most of the day looks to be dry. Highs cool to the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Slightly damp weather could be back in action in the Seattle area on Sunday.

Comfortable weather is predicted in Seattle through Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will be rather summery with highs warming to almost 80 degrees!

Showers and a thunderstorm are a possibility on Wednesday. We can't rule out isolated showers on Thursday either.

Mild and dry weather continues in Seattle through Saturday.

Warmer weather returns to Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

