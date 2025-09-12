Mild weather to start the weekend in Seattle

The Brief Seattle will experience a mild and mostly cloudy start to the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and sunbreaks expected in the afternoon; air quality remains good to moderate despite some wildfire haze. Saturday will be dry with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, while Sunday may see isolated showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures cooling to the upper 60s. Tuesday will bring summery weather with highs near 80 degrees, followed by potential showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and isolated showers on Thursday.



We're tracking a mild albeit mostly cloudy start to the weekend in Seattle with the possibility for slightly damp weather on Sunday.

Murky skies will clear for afternoon sunbreaks in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s to the low 70s. After a murky start, we're predicting sunbreaks this afternoon. There might be a minor amount of wildfire haze in the high levels of the atmosphere (especially over the Cascades), but air quality should remain mostly good to moderate.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s in Seattle on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Dry weather will linger on Saturday with morning clouds to be followed by plentiful sunshine during the afternoon.

There might be isolated showers and a rumble of thunder on Sunday, but most of the day looks to be dry. Highs cool to the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday.

Comfortable weather is predicted in Seattle through Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Tuesday will be rather summery with highs warming to almost 80 degrees!

Showers and a thunderstorm are a possibility on Wednesday. We can't rule out isolated showers on Thursday either.

Warmer weather returns to Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

