Seattle weather: Another round of clouds to start Friday, afternoon clearing

Clouds were slow to clear this afternoon, so temperatures were well below normal. We did see some nice sunbreaks around the Puget Sound before the sun set.

Clouds will roll in again overnight for morning dense fog and low clouds. The skies will slowly clear into the afternoon, giving way to partly sunny skies around western Washington.

Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees warmer with the nice sunbreaks, leading to highs in the low 70s.

Our next frontal system will slowly move inland late Saturday into Sunday. We can expect to see more widespread showers Sunday into early Monday with up to half an inch of rain for the lowlands.

Morning clouds to sun will continue Saturday with highs in the 70s, but cooler temperatures moving in along with the rain. High pressure will rebuild early next week bring back the sunshine and mid 70s.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

