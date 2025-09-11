Seattle weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun through Saturday

The Brief The greater Seattle area will experience morning fog and low clouds, transitioning to a mild and partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s; similar conditions are expected Friday and Saturday. Widespread showers are anticipated on Sunday, with light rainfall in most areas and heavier totals in the mountains, followed by a drying trend from Monday afternoon through midweek. September marks Seattle's transition to fall, with cooler temperatures and the first soaking rains that help end wildfire season, though significant rain may not occur until October.



Morning fog and low level clouds will be followed by a mild and partly cloudy afternoon in the greater Seattle area.

The Puget Sound area was under a Dense Fog Advisory Thursday morning as visibility dropped to a quarter mile or less in some spots. Clouds will be slower to break this afternoon, but the area should get back to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Morning fog will be followed by partly cloudy skies in Western Washington on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday and Saturday will look very similar with morning clouds and some afternoon sunshine.

Friday will bring the pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle?

What we know:

The next round of widespread showers hits on Sunday. Most spots will see light measurable rainfall, with more significant totals in the mountains and higher elevations.

Western Washington will dry out again starting Monday afternoon through midweek.

Average tempeatures over the next week in Seattle will be met with a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

September in Seattle means a transition to fall, cooler temperatures, and the first soaking rain. Those soakers help put an end to wildfire season west of the Cascades and we finally get to turn off our yard sprinkler systems.

We had a nice soaker in mid-August, but it has been mainly dry since. Long range models are not hinting at any major soaking rain for at least the next 10-14 days. We may be waiting until October.

Seattle's first soaking rain usually hits in mid to late September, but we might have to wait a little longer this year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

