Seattle weather: Clouds to sunshine Thursday, highs in the 70s

A nice and sunny afternoon with highs near seasonal average for the second week of September.

Temperatures Wednesday warmed up slightly as we saw nice sunshine and a few thunderstorms in the Cascades.

Morning clouds will return to start Thursday, but clouds will clear into the afternoon.

Thursday's highs will be around seasonal average again with temperatures in the mid to low 70s.

High pressure will continue to build through the end of the week into early weekend, allowing for dry skies and mild afternoon temperatures. Next chance of showers return Sunday into early Monday. Drier again by the middle of next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

