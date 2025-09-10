Seattle weather: Morning clouds clear, mountain thunderstorms

The Brief Wednesday in Western Washington will feature morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and mountain thunderstorms, with highs in the 70s due to a low pressure system bringing moisture from northern California. Chelan, Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties face an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke, while Thursday and Friday will see more morning clouds and cooler temperatures. Rain showers are expected to arrive Sunday into Monday following a warm Saturday.



Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and mountain thunderstorms return Wednesday in Western Washington.

A low pressure system over northern California will spin up moisture into Oregon and Washington, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to the Washington Cascades and Central Washington cities. Most lowland locations will be looking at morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Wednesday, with highs back into the 70s.

Air quality in Washington

Big picture view:

Chelan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties are under an Air Quality Alert Wednesday due to surface level wildfire smoke.

Thursday and Friday will bring more morning cloud coverage and slightly cooler temperatures.

What's next:

After a warm Saturday, the next system to bring rain showers will hit Sunday into Monday.

