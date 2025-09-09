Seattle weather: Clouds to sunshine Wednesday, highs in the low 70s

The Brief Western Washington experienced haze and moderate air quality, with thunderstorms along the Cascades. Temperatures were below average, with highs in the low 70s; warmer weather is expected Wednesday. Thunderstorms may increase fire danger east of the Cascades, with showers possible this weekend.



We saw more sunshine Tuesday afternoon, but haze started to fill in this evening for western Washington. Air quality was in the good to moderate range this evening.

We saw more sunshine this afternoon, but haze started to fill in this evening for Western Washington. Air quality was in the good to moderate range this evening.

An upper level low remains off the northern coast of California, which is pushing more moisture into the northwest. Thunderstorms moved northward along the Cascade mountains this afternoon until sundown.

An upper level low remains off the northern coast of California, which is pushing more moisture into the northwest.

Today, temperatures were in the low 70s, several degrees below the seasonal average. The 80s remained east of the cascades, and the 60s were the highs along the coast.

Today temperatures were in the low 70s, several degrees below seasonal average.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible again into the evening for the Cascades, increasing fire danger east of the mountains.

Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible again into the evening for the Cascades.

Highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer and around the seasonal average. Clouds to sunshine with mountain thunderstorms possible.

Highs Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer and more around seasonal average.

A calm few days with morning clouds to afternoon sunshine, but shower chances return late Saturday into Sunday.

A calm few days with morning clouds to afternoon sunshine, but shower chances return late Saturday into Sunday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.