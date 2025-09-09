Seattle weather: Sunny afternoons, mountain thunderstorms

The Brief A low pressure system will bring thunderstorms to mountain and Central Washington on Tuesday, while areas west of the Cascades will likely stay dry with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Air quality concerns persist in Central and Eastern Washington due to ongoing wildfires, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s. Thursday through Saturday will be calmer with average temperatures, and light rain is expected to arrive Saturday night or Sunday morning.



A low pressure system south of Washington will move inland, producing mountain and Central Washington thunderstorms Tuesday.

Most areas west of the Cascades will remain dry Tuesday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. There is a chance that a shower makes its way into the Puget Sound lowlands, but it will likely stay dry for most of the area with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday’s forecast is very similar.

It will be mild with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and mountain thunderstorms on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms are possible in the Cascades Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke in Washington

Air quality will remain an issue for several counties in Central and Eastern Washington as several large wildfires continue to burn.

Air quality alerts are in effect for many counties in Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday look calmer with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Temperatures will remain consistently average.

The next round of widespread rain will hit sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, but accumulations look light.

Average temperatures and a mix of clouds and sunshine this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

