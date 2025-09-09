Seattle weather: Sunny afternoons, mountain thunderstorms
SEATTLE - A low pressure system south of Washington will move inland, producing mountain and Central Washington thunderstorms Tuesday.
Most areas west of the Cascades will remain dry Tuesday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. There is a chance that a shower makes its way into the Puget Sound lowlands, but it will likely stay dry for most of the area with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday’s forecast is very similar.
It will be mild with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and mountain thunderstorms on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Thunderstorms are possible in the Cascades Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Wildfire smoke in Washington
Air quality will remain an issue for several counties in Central and Eastern Washington as several large wildfires continue to burn.
Air quality alerts are in effect for many counties in Central and Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
What's next:
Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday look calmer with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Temperatures will remain consistently average.
The next round of widespread rain will hit sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, but accumulations look light.
Average temperatures and a mix of clouds and sunshine this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.