Seattle weather: Cooler with more clouds this week

The Brief This week in Seattle will feature below-average temperatures with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and occasional light showers, particularly in the Cascades. Monday will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid-70s, while a low pressure system may bring thunderstorms to the Cascades and light showers to Puget Sound by Tuesday. Cooler, cloudy conditions will persist through Wednesday, with more sunshine expected Thursday and Friday, and widespread showers anticipated on Sunday; no 80-degree days are expected in the next 10 days.



Temperatures will remain at or below average this week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds, and a few light showers.

Monday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70s for the greater Seattle area. Showers should stay in the Cascades this afternoon.

Western Washington will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with showers in the Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain, thunderstorms in Washington

What we know:

A low pressure system offshore will push inland into Oregon Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the Cascades and a chance of light morning showers to the Puget Sound lowlands.

Light rain showers could hit the south Puget Sound Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will it rain in Seattle?

What's next:

Wednesday will remain cool and cloudy with more sunshine in the mix on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for widespread showers hits on Sunday.

80 degree days become a lot less likely this time of year. The average last 80 degree day in Seattle falls in mid-September. There are no 80 degree days expected for at least the next 10 days.

Summer is wrapping up and 80 degree days are becoming a lot less likely in Seattle as we head into mid-September. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will be cooler and cloudier this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

