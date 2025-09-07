Seattle weather: Cloudy with Additional Showers This Week

Cloudy and cool weather will continue into the work and school week. Afternoon highs will remain in the low 70s for much of the region.

A nearby disturbance will continue to keep skies cloudy with a stray shower and mountain storm possible on Monday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible in the mountains in the afternoon with some daytime heating.

Air quality did improve some on Sunday. Readings were mostly in the good range around Western Washington. The levels were also slightly better to the east, where they were mostly moderate. An air quality alert remains in effect east of the mountains due to smoky skies.