Seattle Weather: A few showers, afternoon sunbreaks and better air quality

The Brief Air quality in Western Washington has improved to "good" after overnight showers, with cooler than average temperatures and mostly cloudy skies today. There is a chance of sprinkles this morning and showers with possible thunderstorms along the Cascades this afternoon and evening. The forecast for the week includes milder temperatures, a few showers, and drier conditions with highs reaching the mid-70s by week's end.



After some overnight showers, the air quality this morning is so much better than the past 48 hours with ‘good’ conditions for Western Washington.

This morning, a few sprinkles are possible with more clouds around. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon along the Cascades.

Today will be a cooler than average day with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers and a chance of lightning over the mountains this afternoon and evening.

A few showers, clouds and milder temperatures are in the forecast heading into this week. We will see drier skies and highs into the mid 70s by the end of the week.

