Seattle weather: Highs in the 70s with afternoon sunshine, mountain storms possible

The Brief Western Washington experienced average temperatures and improved air quality, while alerts remain for central and eastern areas. Lightning affected the North Cascades and southern Washington, with mountain storms possible through midweek. Cooler temperatures and calm weather are expected Thursday and Friday, with rain chances returning later.



Highs today were around average with temperatures reaching the mid to low 70s. We also saw much better air quality for western Washington, still seeing air quality alerts for central and eastern Washington.

An upper level continued to spin offshore of the Oregon California border Monday, kicking up moisture and clouds to the Pacific Northwest. This brought a few rounds of lightning to the North Cascades and into southern Washington.

We will see better clearing into the afternoon with the chance of mountain storms again through the evening.

Highs Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler with morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A stray shower is also possible for the Puget Sound wrapping around and sliding down from the Cascades.

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with mountain storms will continue through midweek, with highs in the low 70s. Calm weather for western Washington Thursday and Friday, with more chances of rain returning for the forecast.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

