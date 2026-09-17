Seattle weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun this weekend

The Brief Thursday will bring the week's warmest temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to low-80s, followed by cooler marine air on Friday that drops inland highs into the low-to-mid 70s. Weekend weather will feature morning clouds clearing to afternoon sunshine, with temperatures holding steady in the low-to-mid 70s. An active weather pattern arrives early next week, bringing increased clouds, cooler 60s and 70s temperatures, and a chance of rain by midweek.



Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with onshore flow returning tomorrow, bringing more clouds along with it.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s across most of central and south Puget Sound areas on Thursday afternoon, with a few spots reaching the low 80s.

Overnight lows will be back into the upper 40s and low 50s with increasing cloud cover for the coast and the South Sound.

It will be cool and mainly clear to start Thursday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Onshore push Friday, more clouds this weekend

What's next:

Friday will feel more like typical September weather as cooler marine air pushes inland. Expect patchy morning clouds with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s inland and the mid 60s along the coast.

Saturday and Sunday, the morning clouds could stick around longer. Clouds will eventually burn off, giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will again reach the low to mid 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will push east, opening the door to onshore flow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday

By the numbers:

The overall weather pattern looks like it will become a little more active early next week as an upper-level trough develops over the northeastern Pacific.

That will open the door for weather systems to move toward western Washington. The first looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday, bringing more clouds. Temperatures will also trend a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. A chance of rain hits by midweek.

Onshore flow will bring more morning clouds to Seattle by the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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