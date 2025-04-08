Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy, but drier Wednesday

The Brief After a wet and breezy Tuesday, drier and warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday. On Thursday, a frontal system will sweep through western Washington, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and the mountains.



After a wet and breezy Tuesday, drier and warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday in western Washington.

It was a mixed bag day across Western Washington with scattered heavy rain showers, gusty wind, and even some sunshine. Some of the usual gusty locations in the north Puget Sound saw gusts between 40 and 56 mph. Most of the central and south Puget Sound saw gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. These are the peak daily wind gusts as of 5:00 PM on Tuesday.

It was a breezy Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The area also had some impressive rain totals. Here’s a look at those totals as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Seattle area saw over a half-inch of rain Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead to Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will amplify over the region, bringing drier and warmer weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some sunbreaks Wednesday afternoon with highs close to 60 degrees.

It will be a cloudy, dry and warmer Wednesday for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday, a frontal system will sweep through western Washington, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and the mountains. Temperatures will be mild, in the 60s, which means snow levels will be above 5,500 feet.

Snow levels will remain above the pass levels as our next system hits Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday and Saturday bring a chance of light showers with warmer temperatures and more sunshine expected early next week.

The next round of widespread rain arrives Thursday in Seattle, but it should be more dry than wet through early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.

