Seattle weather: Gusty, rainy week ahead in western WA

The Brief Western Washington will see widespread rain turning to scattered downpours, with blustery conditions and occasional showers; gusts may reach 40 mph, and isolated lightning and hail are possible. Snow is expected over Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes tonight, with a Winter Storm Warning for White Pass and Mount Baker; drier weather follows Wednesday, with rain returning Thursday evening and milder conditions by Monday.



Widespread rain Tuesday morning in Western Washington will turn into hit-or-miss downpours this afternoon and evening. People in Seattle should expect mostly cloudy weather with blustery conditions and occasional showers.

There could be times of locally heavy rain with blustery weather in Seattle on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heavy rain and strong gusts in western Washington

Local perspective:

There's a small amount of instability in the atmosphere today that could produce isolated lightning and small hail; however, most will only experience rain.

It'll be blustery today as well. Gusts over Whidbey Island this morning have consistently reached at least 45 mph, but that's the exception. Elsewhere, we expect gusts to range between 25-35 mph with spotty areas getting to 40 mph.

Highs will be slightly below average in the mid 50s for many backyards.

People in Seattle can plan on mostly cloudy and wet weather on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow in the passes

Big picture view:

Later tonight, there could be minor snow over Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. Any snow there would be relatively short-lived because temperatures tomorrow will be well above freezing.

Over White Pass and Mount Baker, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. today for accumulating snow. Drive carefully in those areas and check WSDOT restrictions before you travel! The highest peaks of the Cascades will get the most snow.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Additional snow is in the forecast today for the South and North Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Possible flooding across the Sound

A heads-up: there's a Flood Watch in effect today for the Skokomish River in Mason County.

Drier, quieter and milder weather will follow on Wednesday. Rain returns to Western Washington on Thursday evening. Friday and Saturday could have light, isolated showers from time-to-time. Shower-free weather is likely on Sunday. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s with partly sunny skies on Monday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Milder and drier weather will return to Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 teens accused of ambush-style killing of 18-year-old in Tacoma, WA

Trump order opens up all WA national forests for logging

Axe-wielding suspect faces multiple charges after arrest in downtown Bremerton

Motorcyclist hopes for justice after Snohomish County crash caught on camera

Effort to ban flavored tobacco products in WA revived in legislature

Seattle man pleads not guilty for child sex abuse material found in dumpsters

77-year-old Seattle man dies after driving off multi-story parking garage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.