Seattle weather: Snowy weather in Puget Sound on Friday

The Brief Western Washington is under a Weather Alert Day as a mix of lowland snow and heavy mountain snowfall disrupts travel, leading to closures at Snoqualmie and White passes. While higher elevations and the Cascade foothills could see a few additional inches of accumulation through Friday, most lowland snow is expected to transition to rain as temperatures rise above freezing. Conditions are forecast to improve with sunshine on Saturday afternoon before a wetter, more active storm pattern returns to the region on Monday.



Friday has been a Weather Alert Day across western Washington as some communities woke up to lowland snow, especially at and above about 400 feet in elevation. Snow reports came in from places like North Bend, Issaquah, the Renton Highlands, parts of Snohomish, areas along Highway 522 in Snohomish County, Bothell and others. Even Sea-Tac Airport recorded about a brief inch of snow very early Friday morning.

Seattle weather turns wetter starting Monday with darker skies and several rounds of rain expected through next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The story today has truly been microclimates and neighborhood-level differences. Some communities saw plain rain, others had a rain-snow mix, and some reported wet snowflakes with little or no accumulation. Meanwhile, a few higher neighborhoods managed minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.



A Winter Weather Advisory was posted for some of the Cascade foothill locations until 3 p.m. Friday for an extra one to two inches of snow.

Minor additional snow is forecast in the Cascade valleys and foothills on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heavy snow and travel impacts in the mountains

While the weather in the lowlands has been variable, the mountains have been dealing with heavy snowfall and hazardous travel. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Saturday morning for the Cascades.

At one point Friday morning, both Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass were closed because of the dangerous winter weather. Conditions can change quickly in the mountains during storms like this, so anyone traveling over the passes should plan extra time, check conditions before leaving, and be prepared for winter driving.



Keep in mind: avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry.

Seattle weather systems will continue producing heavy mountain snow that could impact travel over the passes through Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain-snow mix through Friday

As we moved through the rest of Friday, we expected the lowlands to see an occasional rain-snow mix. Under the heaviest precipitation bands — particularly in areas above about 500 feet in elevation — a few additional inches of snow (at most) are possible.

However, temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing this afternoon, so most locations under 500 feet in elevation will see snow transition over to rain. Stay tuned for any changes because this forecast is subject to updates.



Note: heavy rain in Southwest Washington could continue to cause on-and-off minor river, creek and river flooding.

Rising rivers are forecast in Southwest Washington until Sunday afternoon.

Another brief mix possible into Saturday morning

There is a small chance of another rain-snow mix Friday night into early Saturday morning. By that time, however, the system will be losing moisture, so precipitation looks sparse and limited if it occurs at all. Should a rain/snow mix occurs, only minor and isolated accumulations would be expected.

Seattle weather improves later tomorrow with clearing skies and sunshine developing through the afternoon.

Cool sunshine Saturday, mostly dry Sunday

Saturday will start chilly with the chance of an early shower, but skies should brighten as the day goes on. Expect a cool but sunny afternoon once we get past the morning clouds.

Sunday trends mostly dry as well, though skies will turn cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.

Rain returns next week

Beginning Monday and continuing into next week, the pattern turns more active again. Expect dark skies and multiple rounds of rain returning to western Washington as a wetter system moves in.

Seattle weather turns mostly cloudy Sunday with only isolated showers before steadier rain arrives Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.



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