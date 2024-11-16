Seattle weather: Puget Sound-area storms to bring wind, snow, minor flooding

Conditions over our mountain passes will be difficult the next few days. Heavy snow was ramping up Saturday night with more expected Sunday into Monday. Snow totals will range between 1-2 feet during the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place through Monday night.

Heavy snow forecast in the mountain passes through Monday.

Scattered showers will be around much of Sunday with a convergence zone set up in the North Sound. There will be some instability with these storms and some isolated thunder is possible along with heavy downpours at times. The best chance will be along the coast, but it can't be ruled out around Puget Sound.

Lowland rain and heavy mountain snow will ramp up by Sunday morning.

Another round of heavy snow will impact the passes overnight Sunday into Monday. Travel isn't advised during this time as the heavy snow will also reduce visibilities and impact roadways.

Heavy snow will fall in the mountain passes overnight Sunday and into Monday. Expand

The strong area of low pressure, combined with our Full Beaver Supermoon will impact the tides on Sunday. Minor flooding is possible during high tide in low-lying spots. Coastal Flood Warnings ar posted for the coast with an advisory in effect around Puget Sound.

Minor coastal flooding is expected in Seattle on Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will remain cool on Sunday. In fact, our high temperatures will likely be reached during the late morning and early afternoon hours and drop throughout the rest of the day as colder air if forecast to move in.

Another cool day is forecast across Western Washington on Sunday.

An unsettled week ahead with more chances for rain throughout the week. Another strong disturbance will arrive bringing another round of heavy rain and gusty winds on Tuesday night.