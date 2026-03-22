Quieter weather ahead for Seattle on Monday

After several days of heavy rain from a recent atmospheric river, conditions across western Washington improved on Sunday as drier weather settled in. A surface high pressure system helped stabilize the pattern, allowing river levels to gradually fall throughout the day.

Earlier Sunday morning, flood warnings remained in effect for the Snohomish River at Snohomish as well as the Cedar River at Renton. Those communities were mainly dealing with minor river flooding, but water levels were forecast to steadily improve through the afternoon as runoff slowly recedes.

The good news is that the overall trend continues downward. River flooding is expected to come to an end by Monday, and at this point we are not anticipating any additional river flooding through the rest of the upcoming week.

Tonight, skies turn partly cloudy with chilly overnight temperatures. Seattle is expected to dip to around 37 degrees early Monday morning, making for another cool start to the day.

Seattle weather stays calm ahead of a wetter system arriving Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies but dry weather, providing a quiet transition before the next weather system arrives.

By Tuesday, conditions turn wetter and breezier as an incoming low-pressure system approaches the Pacific Northwest. Depending on the exact track of that system, some of the typical wind-prone locations could see gusts exceeding 40 mph, though that will depend on how the storm ultimately moves.

Seattle weather turns showery Wednesday with occasional sun breaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain is expected at the mountain passes during the day Tuesday. Then as cooler air moves back into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, some ski resorts could pick up light snow.

Seattle weather turns cooler Tuesday night which could bring light snow near ski resorts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain chances in Seattle area this week

Wednesday looks damp at times with occasional sun breaks between passing showers.

Thursday brings just the chance for an early shower, but overall conditions trend drier — good timing for the Seattle Mariners’ home opener.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, Friday and Saturday both appear drier and mild, with temperatures gradually warming. By Saturday, afternoon highs could even flirt with the 60s in parts of western Washington.

Seattle weather trends drier again late week with milder Seattle weather and temperatures flirting with 60 by Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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