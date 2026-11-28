The Brief Western Washington enjoyed a brief dry break Saturday with temperatures near 50, though rain returns Sunday afternoon or evening. Mountain passes including Stevens, Washington, and Sherman will see snow or a wintry mix Sunday, creating hazardous driving conditions. Monday brings gusty winds up to 50 mph, up to 2 inches of rain along the coast, and potential river and coastal flooding.



After a round of wet, soggy weather last week, Western Washington dried out Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a high temperature topping out near 50.

The average temperature for this time of year is around 50, so temperatures were sitting close to average on Saturday.

Afternoon highs will be near normal on Saturday in the upper 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

The reprieve will be short-lived. Sunday, heavier cloud cover will move in and rain is expected to return in the afternoon or evening. Winds will remain light and less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected in many areas.

Sunday, a wintery mix of precipitation could impact travel on US 2 at Stevens Pass. Snow is also expected at Washington Pass and Sherman Pass Sunday. Caution is advised while driving in winter weather conditions.

Additional rainfall will keep the Skokomish River running high with the potential for more flooding concerns in Mason County.

Rain is likely before 10 pm with mostly cloudy skies Sunday.

On Monday, low pressure shifts inland, bringing more wind and rain to Western Washington. Temperatures will remain close to average in the 50s. Monday will be breezy with more showers on the way, making for another wet and windy day. Gusts could be as high as 30 to 40 mph with high-end gusts hitting into the 50s along the coast and north-west interior.

Coastal flooding is possible in the interior around Monday's high tide.

A mainly dry weekend with rain and breezy winds returning by Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The rain will hit some areas heavier than others. As much as another 1-2" of rain could fall over the coast and up to 1" in the interior through both Sunday and Monday.

The Source: Inforemation for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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