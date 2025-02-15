Rainy weekend in Seattle with significant mountain snow

We're tracking heavy and impactful mountain snow this weekend along with rounds of rain in the lower elevations.

Rain returns to Seattle by Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs in the lowlands of Western Washington will rebound slightly from the cool trend so far this month: temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures in Seattle will reach the mid 40s on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We're forecasting dark, cloudy skies for much of this upcoming week. Any glimpses of sunshine will be the exception rather than the rule. There will be at least a daily chance of rain this week, but Tuesday, Thursday and Friday look to have the fewest showers compared to the other days.

There's a daily chance for rain this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dress in warm and waterproof layers the next few days. You can plan on scattered rain today through Presidents' Day and beyond.

Highs will approach the 50-degree mark on Sunday and Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Over the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning is posted until 10 a.m. for elevation at and above 2,500 feet in elevation. Stevens and White Passes could get between ten and 20 inches of snow during this time. Snoqualmie Pass could see between eight and 17 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be falling Saturday night to Sunday morning, but other stretches of time could be challenging as well.

Significant mountain snow is forecast for the Washington Cascades this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

At some point Sunday night to Monday morning, snow will transition to rain at Snoqualmie Pass. Just how quickly this transition happens will affect how much snow accumulates there.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the Cascades through 10 a.m. Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Keep in mind: avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry. Check with the Northwest Avalanche Center for more.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

