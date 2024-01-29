Seattle weather: Record-setting warm temperatures expected Monday

Record-setting high temperatures are expected Monday with temperatures soaring into the 60s for the second day in a row.

An atmospheric river positioned just offshore will continue to bring moderate to heavy rain to Vancouver Island, however most of Western Washington will remain dry today. The one exception will be on the northwest Washington coast, which could see some light showers.

A cold front will push through later tonight into the early morning hours Tuesday. The rain will break up quickly as it moves onshore.

As this system moves inland, usual windy spots along the coast and in the north Puget Sound areas could see gusts between 30 to 40 mph. Winds will calm by morning.

It has been a very wet couple of weeks in Western Washington. Sea-Tac has measured rain 13 days in a row. With 6.17 inches of rain so far, this month has exceeded the average rainfall for January (5.78 inches) with a few days left to go.

There are a couple of rivers dealing with high water. The Skokomish and Nooksack rivers are at minor flood stage. A wetter system will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing more significant rain to the Olympics (2 to 3 inches) and cause the Skokomish to remain in flood stage through Friday.

Overall, the next 48 hours does not look terribly wet. The heaviest rain will over the Olympic Peninsula. Though anything that falls over the mountains will be rain, not snow, over the passes until Thursday.

Enjoy the "false spring" weather the next two days. Temperatures will be back to our average January chill by the end of the week.