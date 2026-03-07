Seattle weather: Cooler showers by Monday

Today’s weather recap

Today we were expecting gray skies and overcast conditions across western Washington with mild highs in the mid-50s. It was also slightly breezy at times. We were watching for very isolated light sprinkles and the occasional brief shower, but overall the day leaned mostly cloudy with spotty, light precipitation.

Sunday outlook

For Sunday, expect a couple of showers with morning clouds and some afternoon sun breaks for parts of the region. However, communities around Seattle and Everett could hold onto clouds and showers longer into the afternoon as a convergence zone sets up nearby. That feature can keep localized bands of showers lingering even while other areas start to dry out.

This Seattle weather setup could also include a convergence zone keeping showers around longer for some communities. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday night into Monday morning

We’ll see another uptick in shower chances Sunday night into early Monday morning. Because overnight temperatures will be just a few degrees above freezing in parts of Puget Sound, a few communities could briefly see a rain-snow mix early Monday. At this point, temperatures still look warm enough that lowland accumulations are unlikely.

Cooling trend for the work week

A noticeable cooldown is expected heading into the work week. Monday could still bring a few sun breaks at times, but skies trend mainly cloudy again starting Tuesday as cooler air settles in across the region.

Expect typical early-spring Seattle weather with clouds, cool air, and brief sun breaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mountain snow and midweek impacts

Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to bring impressive mountain snowfall. This will be great news for ski resorts in the Cascades, but it could create difficult travel conditions across the mountain passes. If you’re planning to drive over the Cascades, be sure to check the latest road conditions and restrictions with WSDOT before heading out. Wednesday could also turn windy at times, so that’s something we’ll be watching closely as the forecast evolves.

River and flooding outlook

At this time, widespread river flooding is not expected this week. However, the Skokomish River in Mason County could approach or reach flood stage sometime Thursday into Friday depending on how the incoming systems evolve. Timing and intensity may still shift, so we’ll keep monitoring that closely.

Lowland rain-snow mix potential

With colder air arriving during the work week, there may be a few periods — particularly during the early morning or evening hours — when a mix of moisture and near-freezing temperatures produces a rain-snow mix in the lowlands. Right now, elevations below about 1,500 feet still appear unlikely to see meaningful snow accumulation, but we’ll keep watching temperature trends as the week unfolds.

Spring forward and sunset tracker

Don’t forget that we spring forward early Sunday morning as daylight saving time begins. That means we lose an hour of sleep overnight, but the tradeoff is longer daylight in the evenings. In fact, we’re starting to see our first 7:00 p.m. sunsets return to Western Washington, a sign that brighter and longer spring evenings are on the way around Seattle.

The Seattle weather outlook also includes a few chances for a rain-snow mix during chilly mornings, though lowland accumulations look unlikely. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson cancels parole of convicted rapist who previously fled state

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Trump removes Kristi Noem from Homeland Security post

Gig Harbor, WA community remembers 4 women killed in Key Peninsula stabbing

Live updates: Iran attacks Israel and US bases as war intensifies

WA measles cases rise to 26 as US total tops 1,100 in 2026

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.